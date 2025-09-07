Hostage families accuse Netanyahu of sacrificing citizens to prolong Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The families of the Israeli prisoners held by Palestinian resistance factions in the Gaza Strip renewed, on Saturday, their attack on Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, accusing it of consciously working against the interests of its citizens and seeking to prolong the war without regard for the fate of the prisoners.

In a joint statement, the families said that the continued neglect of their sons “will be recorded as a major failure and a stain on the history of Israeli society,” stressing that ending the war and reaching an exchange deal represents the only way to retrieve them.

The families called for increasing popular pressure on Netanyahu’s government to force it to stop the war and conclude an agreement that guarantees the release of the prisoners, considering that Netanyahu’s rejection of any deal proves that he does not care about the lives of his citizens.

The families also called on the Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, the security services, and the negotiating team to reject any military operation in Gaza that would endanger the lives of the prisoners, noting that any ill-calculated military step could repeat the scenario of the killing of previous prisoners.

