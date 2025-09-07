Gaza casualties reach 64,368 killed, over 162,000 injured since october 2023

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rose, on Saturday, to 64,368 martyrs and 162,367 injuries since October 7, 2023.

In its daily report, the Ministry of Health stated that 68 martyrs arrived at the Strip’s hospitals, including 8 martyrs who were pulled from under the rubble, and 422 injuries during the past 24 hours.

It stated that the death toll from March 18, 2025, until today, has reached 11,828 martyrs and 50,362 injuries.

Many victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at the moment, the ministry added.

