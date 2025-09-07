Israeli arms firms questioned in Poland over complicity in Gaza genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli arms company representatives were questioned by Polish police this week after rights groups filed a legal complaint over their complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The Polish-Palestinian Justice Initiative (KAKTUS) said it had on Wednesday submitted the complaint against four Israeli firms participating in the International Defense Industry Exhibition (MSPO) in Kielce, Poland.

“Poland, as a signatory to the Genocide Convention, the Rome Statute and the Arms Trade Treaty, cannot promote and legitimize entities whose technologies are directly used to attack civilians in Gaza,” read the filing.

The complaint argued that advertising weapons as “battle-tested” amounts to celebrating their use against Palestinian civilians.

According to reports, several employees from Israeli weapons manufacturers Elbit Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems were summoned for questioning, though some had left Poland before police could reach them.

By Friday, activists said, all Israeli booths at the fair stood empty.

Earlier in the week, protesters disrupted the exhibition by spilling a blood-red substance at Elbit’s stand. They were briefly detained and charged with property damage before being released.

Human rights groups had already urged Polish authorities not to host Israeli companies, citing Poland’s legal duty to prevent complicity in genocide.

They say Israeli weapons are being tested during its devastating war in Gaza, where more than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

On Monday, the International Association of Genocide Scholars — the world’s leading body of experts on mass atrocities — declared that Israel’s actions in the besieged Palestinian territory meet the legal definition of genocide under the UN convention.

