French Judoka Doria Boursas refuses to shake hands with Israeli opponent

AhlulBayt News Agency: At the European Junior Judo Championships held in Bratislava, French judoka Doria Boursas made headlines after declining to shake hands with Israeli athlete Kerem Primo following their quarter-final match. Boursas, who recently claimed the title of French Junior Champion in the under-63kg category, went on to earn a bronze medal after a series of impressive performances.

According to Mehr, While she observed the traditional pre-match bow, Boursas chose not to extend a handshake at the end of the bout—a gesture permitted under judo regulations but widely interpreted as a political statement. Her refusal was seen as a symbolic protest against Israel’s military actions in Gaza, which have drawn international condemnation and accusations of genocide.

The incident provoked strong reactions from Israeli officials. Joshua Zarka, Israel’s ambassador to France, denounced the act as “shameful behavior contrary to the values of sport,” and called on French authorities to issue a formal condemnation and impose sanctions. However, his remarks were met with widespread support for Boursas across social media platforms.

Many users praised her stance, viewing it as a rejection of normalization with representatives of a regime accused of mass killings and the starvation of civilians. One comment read, “Well done to her. We do not shake the hands of genocidaires who starve children,” while others called for the removal of the Israeli flag from international sporting events.

Boursas’s gesture has reignited debate over the intersection of sports and politics, with growing numbers of athletes using their platforms to express solidarity with oppressed communities and challenge perceived injustices on the global stage.

