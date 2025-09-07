Global protests erupt against Israeli offensive in Gaza Strip

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday, tens of thousands of people marched through major cities and capitals worldwide to protest the ongoing Israeli military assault on the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrations took place in cities such as Paris, Istanbul, Manchester, London, Turin, Florence, Berlin, Helsingborg, Aarhus, and Copenhagen.

Protesters voiced their support for the Palestinian people, demanding an immediate ceasefire and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged region.

Participants carried Palestinian flags and signs condemning war crimes and violations of international law committed by Israeli forces against civilians in Gaza.

They also called for an end to what they described as “double standards” in global responses and demanded accountability from the Israeli government, especially regarding the killing of children and the alleged genocide in Gaza.

In Bremen, Germany, a large protest was held denouncing what organizers referred to as a campaign of starvation and extermination in Gaza. The head of the German-Palestinian Association also took part in the event.

With backing from the United States and Europe, the Israeli military has continued its campaign of genocide, warfare, siege, and starvation in Gaza since October 7, 2023. As of Saturday, 64,368 Palestinian civilians—mostly children and women—have been killed, and 162,367 others injured. These figures are unofficial, as many victims remain trapped under rubble or in inaccessible areas.



