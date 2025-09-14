Paris protesters rally in solidarity with Gaza Flotilla

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of demonstrators fill the streets of Paris, demonstrating their support for Gaza and the Global Sumud Flotilla as it prepares to challenge the Israeli regime's naval blockade.

Footage showed participants on Saturday carrying small paper-shaped boats in solidarity with the flotilla fleet while flying Palestinian flags and holding placards reading, "It's beaten by the waves, but does not sink," "Zionist=antisemite' and "Israel 67 years of state crimes."

"Today, we wanted to demonstrate in support of the two flotillas that are going to join forces in the Mediterranean to try to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza," said Sebastien, spokesperson for EuroPalestine.

"The flotilla is not just about people on boats carrying humanitarian aid; it is also about people who, through their determination, symbolize all the resistance and support that can be given to the Palestinian people," he persisted, stressing that it is "to show them that they are not alone."

Other protesters voiced frustration at international inaction. "We would like to see real action from this government, from Europe and from the UN to stop the extermination of an entire people."

Another demonstrator added that the flotillas were "small windows of hope" for Palestinians, expressing fears of Israeli attacks on the mission.

On Friday, multiple vessels departed Tunis' Sidi Bou Said port, heading to Bizerte to join the flotilla. Twenty-three Tunisian ships will unite with vessels from Spain, Italy, and Greece before attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Gaza.

The Global Freedom Flotilla is a humanitarian initiative aimed at delivering aid to Gaza and breaking the naval blockade imposed by the regime.

Earlier, Israeli authorities warned that "any unauthorized attempts to breach the blockade are dangerous, unlawful, and undermine ongoing humanitarian efforts."

