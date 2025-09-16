Spanish PM calls for Israel’s ban from global sports

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for Israel to be barred from participating in international sporting events, citing its continued military actions against Palestinians.

According to Mehr, His remarks followed the disruption of the final stage of Spain’s premier cycling race, La Vuelta a España, after pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked key roads in central Madrid. The protest led to the cancellation of the race’s concluding segment, just 57 kilometers from the finish line.

“Our stance is firm and unequivocal: As long as this barbarity persists, Israel should not be allowed to compete in any international event,” Sanchez stated, according to The Guardian.

The Prime Minister expressed admiration for Spanish athletes and praised civil society for its peaceful mobilization against injustice. “We deeply respect our athletes,” he said. “And we hold immense admiration for a Spanish public that stands up for its principles through nonviolent action.”

The demonstrators had specifically objected to the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech cycling team, arguing that the inclusion of Israeli athletes was unacceptable while Tel Aviv continued its military campaign against Palestinians, which they described as genocidal.

Sanchez’s comments mark a rare instance of a European leader directly linking sports diplomacy to human rights concerns, amplifying calls for international accountability.

