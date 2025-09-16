Israeli official: Costs of confronting Yemen attacks strain military budget

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Israeli military official has acknowledged the significant financial losses the Israeli occupation is incurring from confronting attacks by Sanaa forces in support of the Gaza Strip.

Amir Baram, director-general of Israeli occupation’s ministry of war, stated that defensive operations against these attacks are an increasing burden on the military budget.

In a statement published by Israeli journalist Amit Segal, Baram explained that the cost of each military operation against the “Houthis” in Yemen is approximately 50 million shekels. Meanwhile, the cost of intercepting a single missile using the “Arrow 3” system ranges between 15 and 30 million shekels.

This admission comes as the pace of operations announced by Sanaa forces intensifies. The Sanaa forces have confirmed their actions are aimed at supporting Gaza against ongoing Israeli aggression.

These figures indicate that the Israeli entity is facing growing security and economic challenges as a result of its involvement on multiple fronts.

