UNHCR condemns targeting of Sanaa’s Prime Minister, his colleagues

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Assistant Representative for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Yemen, Armen Yadgarian, has condemned the targeting of Sanaa’s Prime Minister, Ahmed Al-Rahawi, and his fellow ministers, offering his condolences for the incident.

This came during Yadgarian’s meeting with the Deputy Foreign Minister in the Sanaa government, Ambassador Ismail Al-Mutawakel. Yadgarian described the attack as a “blatant violation of all humanitarian values and international norms,” while reaffirming the UNHCR’s commitment to continuing its humanitarian work in Yemen despite the challenges.

For his part, Al-Mutawakel described the Israeli targeting of the civilian government as a “crime against humanity” and a breach of international law. He affirmed that such attacks cannot be militarily justified, noting that the ministers enjoy diplomatic and legal immunity.

Al-Mutawakel explained that Yemen is paying a “heavy price” for its supportive stance toward Gaza in the face of “Israeli genocidal crimes,” and called for these violations to be stopped.

