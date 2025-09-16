Senior Bahraini Scholar: Iran’s Supreme Leader is Flag-Bearer of Islamic Unity in World

AhlulBayt News Agency: "Sheikh Abdullah al-Daqqaq," a Bahraini scholar, regarding his evaluation of the recent twelve-day imposed war by the Zionist regime and the U.S. against the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran's crushing response to this aggression, said: The recent aggression of the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran was savage, tyrannical, and illegal. “



“It was a clear aggression that is completely rejected and condemned. It became clear to everyone that the Zionist regime operates based on the law of the jungle, and the only factor that will stop this regime is the language of force and power.”



He added: The leaders of the Zionist regime explicitly announced that their goal is to implement the so-called "Greater Israel" project, and with God's help, this project will fail, and we will witness the downfall and destruction of this regime and this illegitimate cancerous tumor.



Regarding his evaluation of the role of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in strengthening unity among Islamic nations and his opinion on the recent threats by U.S. and Zionist regime leaders against him, this Bahraini scholar said: The Supreme Leader is the flag-bearer of Islamic unity and the axis of unity among Muslims of the world. We ask God for his long life and success in serving Islam and Muslims and in repelling the evil of the U.S. and the Zionist regime. We ask God to prolong his life and that he may hand over the flag to the Master of the Age, Imam Mahdi (AS).



Sheikh al-Daqqaq, on the reasons for the continued silence of some Arab and Islamic countries regarding the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, including the widespread famine despite the United Nations' emphasis on this dangerous phenomenon, said: The leaders of some Arab countries are dependent on and subservient to the U.S. and other Western countries and the Zionist regime, and for this reason, they do not take any position against their masters. The rulers of some Arab countries are mercenaries of the U.S. and the Zionist regime, and for this reason, we rely only on the will of the nations and not the rulers.



He added: With great regret, we must say that we have not seen an appropriate reaction to the claim of the Zionist leaders regarding the "Greater Israel" project. We must stand against the "Greater Israel" project, which threatens everyone. As the proverb says: When you see a fire raging in your neighbor's house, consider it a fire in your own house (no one is safe from the consequences of Zionist conspiracies). For this reason, we have seen the fire of the Zionist regime's mischief reach Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and Iraq, and as a result, we must expect this mischief to extend to other countries of the Islamic world unless everyone stands like a solid dam against the tyrannical and brutal aggressions of the Zionist regime.



This Bahraini scholar, while praising the stance of the Yemeni nation and armed forces on the issue of Palestine and their continuous operations against the Zionist regime to force the occupiers to stop their war and aggressions in the Gaza Strip and end its blockade, told Taghrib: Yemen, under the leadership of Seyyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has a strong and powerful will. The Yemenis, with their operations and missile and drone strikes against the Zionist regime that extended to Ramon Airport, brought joy to the hearts of the Islamic Ummah, and God willing, we will witness greater and more strikes against this regime.



Sheikh Daqqaq concluded by noting: God willing, thanks to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Yemeni brothers, Gaza will be liberated, and we will witness the complete liberation of the land of Palestine thanks to the will of the free nations and the courageous, vigilant, and aware leaders.



/129