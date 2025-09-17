Yemen targets Israel with missile and drone strikes amid Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemeni Armed Forces have launched a series of military operations targeting Israeli sites, aiming to stop the war in Gaza and respond to Israeli attacks on Yemen.

A statement from Sana’a confirmed that Yemen’s missile unit fired a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile at a “sensitive Israeli target” in the occupied city of Yaffa.

The strike reportedly succeeded, forcing large numbers of Israeli settlers to seek shelter.

Simultaneously, Yemen’s UAV unit carried out an attack on Ramon Airport in the southern city of Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat).

These operations came in response to recent Israeli airstrikes on Yemen that killed dozens of civilians and high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, described the actions as part of Yemen’s “moral and religious duty” to support Palestinians in Gaza.

He warned that silence from Arab and Islamic countries would only encourage further Israeli aggression in the region.

The statement reiterated Yemen’s commitment to continued military operations until the Gaza blockade is lifted and Israeli attacks come to an end.

Israeli officials claimed they intercepted at least one missile and detected drone activity near the Egyptian border.

/129