Iranian students ready to help Arab youth in fight against Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of Iranian university students, in a letter to the youth of Arab countries, expressed their readiness to share their engineering and scientific knowledge to help Arab nations in the fight against the Zionist regime.

On Sunday, a group of Iranian university students, in a letter to the youth of Arab countries, referring to the Zionist regime’s attack on Qatari soil, declared: “There is no solution other than resistance and struggle against this criminal regime, and we are ready to share our engineering and scientific findings with our Arab brothers without any expectation in return.”

The letter stated: “We and our Pakistani brothers are ready to place our knowledge in missile, nuclear, satellite, biological, and any other strategic fields—knowledge that the West wants you to beg from it—freely at your service.”

The letter added: “The events of the past two years clearly show that negotiations and diplomacy are not solutions to these crises, but rather part of the Zionist regime’s plan of aggression and its biggest supporter, criminal America. Recent experiences have proven that whenever negotiations are mentioned, behind them lies a scheme to intensify attacks and killings.”

Trump: Europe must stop buying oil and gas from Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump, on Sunday, stressed that Europe must end its purchase of oil and gas from Russia, saying: “The sanctions that European countries impose on Russia are not enough, because they only talk but do nothing. They must actually enforce the sanctions they themselves have placed on Moscow.”

Le Pen: Early elections the only solution to France’s crisis

Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally’s parliamentary bloc in France, called for the dissolution of the National Assembly and said: “Holding early elections is the only solution to the crisis in France.”

Spain: Israel must not participate in any sports or cultural events

Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz on Sunday openly supported her country’s citizens’ demonstrations in support of Palestine, which led to the cancellation of the final stage of the Vuelta cycling race in Madrid. She added: “Spanish society rejects normalizing the genocide in Gaza through sports and cultural events, and Israel must not be allowed to participate in any event.”

International conference in Brazil in support of Iran, Venezuela, and Palestine

At the initiative and invitation of the Front for the Struggle against Imperialism in Brazil, an important gathering was held on Sunday at the São Paulo Academy of Sciences, with broad participation from representatives of more than 50 political parties and NGOs from Brazil, Venezuela, Chile, and Cuba. The meeting, which began with respect for the Iranian martyrs of Israel’s imposed war against Iran, focused on condemning aggressive policies and unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Venezuela, Yemen, and Cuba, as well as supporting the struggles of the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

Yemeni drone attack on occupied territories

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for Yemen’s armed forces, said that the country’s air force targeted objectives in the occupied territories with four operational drones. He added that three of the drones struck Ramon Airport in the Umm al-Rashrash area, while the fourth hit a military target in the Negev region of occupied Palestine.

Lazzarini: No safe place in Gaza

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), said on Sunday that there is currently no safe place in Gaza and that airstrikes continue to intensify. He added that more residents are being forced to leave their homes and move toward unknown areas.



