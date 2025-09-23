‘Iron Wall’ Operation Prevents Palestinians from Returning Home

AhlulBayt News Agency: UNRWA reported that Israeli forces have recently intensified movement and access restrictions on Palestinians living in the West Bank.

According to a report released on Monday, these measures include the installation of new road gates designed to control Palestinian movement in and out of various communities throughout the region.

UNRWA emphasized that “Operation Iron Wall” is still underway, leaving residents of Tulkarem, Nur Shams, and Jenin refugee camps in the northern West Bank unable to return to their homes.

The agency further noted that following the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED) on September 11—which reportedly injured two Israeli soldiers—Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions and detained hundreds of Palestinians in Tulkarem City.

/129