Gaza famine death toll reaches 422, including 145 children

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza’s health ministry announced on Sunday morning that two Palestinian citizens died of starvation and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip within the past 24 hours.

The ministry stated that these new deaths have raised the total number of famine-related fatalities in Gaza to 422, including 145 children.

According to the ministry, 144 of those deaths—including 30 children—occurred after the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) officially declared Gaza a famine zone last month.

UNRWA reported that at least 2,000 desperate and hungry individuals have been killed while seeking food aid, most of them near distribution sites operated by the so-called “Gaza humanitarian foundation.”

The agency added that these sites are reportedly manned by mercenaries, including anti-Muslim gangs, according to a report cited from the BBC.

