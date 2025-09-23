UNRWA confirms 12 Gaza facilities hit amid Israeli raids

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed that 12 of its facilities in Gaza City were either directly or indirectly struck between September 11 and 16.

According to UNRWA’s official website, the damaged sites included nine schools and two health centers, which had been sheltering over 11,000 displaced individuals.

The agency reported that its operations in Gaza City have been drastically reduced due to the worsening security conditions.

UNRWA’s sole health center in northern Wadi Gaza, located in the Al-Shati refugee camp, was forced to shut down on September 13 following intensified attacks and structural damage.

The agency emphasized that the widespread destruction of infrastructure, combined with severe disruptions to humanitarian efforts and restricted access, has critically undermined the last remaining lifelines for civilians in Gaza City.

On September 16, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry declared that Israel had committed genocide, accusing it of obstructing aid agencies like UNRWA from delivering vital humanitarian assistance, with the intent of causing “physical destruction of Palestinians in Gaza through harsh living conditions.”

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that nearly half of the 246,800 displacements recorded since mid-August occurred just in the past week, with growing accounts of families sleeping outdoors or in improvised shelters, struggling to survive.

UNRWA also noted that Israeli forces have increased movement and access restrictions in the West Bank, including the installation of new road gates to control Palestinian mobility in and out of various communities.

/129