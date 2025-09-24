Israeli Prisons Engineer Medical Catastrophe for Palestinian Detainees

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday, the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) reported that Israeli prison authorities continue to systematically abuse Palestinian detainees medically. The organization described this as a policy of physical and psychological destruction, part of a broader “slow-kill” strategy that has already led to the martyrdom of dozens of prisoners since the onset of the genocide in Gaza.

In its press statement, PPS revealed that legal visits and post-release follow-ups with former detainees have uncovered a sharp increase in chronic health and psychological disorders among prisoners.

The organization stated that the vast majority of prisoners encountered during legal visits suffer from at least one serious medical condition, a trend also observed among those who have been released.

PPS emphasized that the spread of disease within Israeli prisons is not accidental but rather a deliberate health crisis orchestrated by the prison system. Thousands of detainees have contracted scabies, along with other untreated and often undiagnosed illnesses.

Some prisoners have been transferred directly to hospitals upon their release, where they were later diagnosed with chronic, long-term diseases.

According to PPS data from early September 2025, approximately 11,100 Palestinians are currently imprisoned in Israeli jails, including 3,577 held without formal charges under administrative detention.

