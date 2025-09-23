Iranian cleric: Sumud Flotilla to Gaza, a campaign to awaken world conscience

AhlulBayt News Agency: A prominent Iranian cleric says the movement of the Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla is a move to awaken human conscience calling for global support for the massive campaign.

Hujjat-ul-slam Abdul Majeed Maghami, a deputy of the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom, has hailed the great contribution by activists with the Sumud Flotilla which is set to sail to the occupied territories in support of Palestinians in GazaThe senior cleric made the remarks at a press briefing of the campaign “Gaza Voice, Sumud’s path”.



He called the Gaza-bound flotilla as a move to awaken the world conscience regarding the Israeli genocide in Gaza calling on Iranian people and seminaries to support the international pro-Palestine flotilla.



The cleric added,” Sumud Flotilla is a manifestation of world freedom-seekers’ protest against Israeli crimes in Gaza.”



In another part of this press conference, Hamidreza Maqsoudi, professor of Economics and a member of the popular campaign “Gaza Voice, Sumud Flotilla” said the ongoing starvation in Gaza had happened in Iran during the World Wars killing millions of Iranians.”



He added,” UNRWA is struggling to send food aid to Gaza but the present trickling of aid entering the besieged territory does not alleviate the critical condition there; therefore, there is no way but to break the Israeli siege.”



Dozens of boats carrying international activists embarked from Barcelona to Gaza late in August to break the Israeli total blockade of Gaza. It is named from the Arabic word Sumud meaning steadfastness.



