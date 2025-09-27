Photos: Fridays of "Rage and Victory" Rally Held in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Fridays of Rage and Victory rally was held in Qom on Friday, Mehr 4, 1404 (September 26, 2025), following the congregational Friday prayers. The event was organized in solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza and in response to the recent statements by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution regarding futility of negotiations with the United States. The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from the revolutionary and vigilant people of Qom.