Qom Seminary to honor resistance leaders on first anniversary of martyrdom

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Alavi Seminary of Qom has announced that it will host a ceremony in honor of three prominent figures of the Islamic resistance movement – Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, Sayyid Hashem Safi al-Din, and Sheikh Nabil Qavuq – on the occasion of the first anniversary of their martyrdom.

The event will take place on Tuesday, September 23, following Maghrib and Isha prayers, at the Alavi Seminary, Shahid Del-Azar Street, Qom.

The gathering, attended by scholars and clerics, will pay tribute to the legacy and sacrifices of these resistance leaders, who are regarded as symbols of steadfastness and commitment in defense of the Islamic Ummah.

According to the organizers, the commemoration is intended as a fraternal gathering, highlighting solidarity with the cause of resistance and honoring the martyrs’ enduring influence across the Muslim world.

