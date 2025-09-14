International Conference on Islamic Resistance Discourse to be held in holy Qom

An international conference titled “Islamic Resistance Discourse in the Field of the Humanities” is planned to be held in Iran’s holy city of Qom in February 2026.

Hojat-ol-Islam Ali Hemmat Banari, head of the Humanities Higher Education Complex affiliated with Al-Mustafa International University announced this on Saturday, saying that conference aims to explain the theoretical foundations of Islamic resistance from the perspective of Islamic humanities.

It will examine the intellectual, legal, political, economic, and cultural dimensions of resistance, he stated.

The scholarly event will be held in Qom on February 9, 2026, and the selected articles will be uploaded to the Islamic World Science Citation Database (ISC), he added.

Resistance in the Quran and Hadiths, resistance and politics, resistance and rights, resistance and economy, resistance and culture, and the role of elites in the resistance discourse, are among the themes of the conference, Banari said.

He went on to say that a special section of this course is dedicated to examining the 77 years of occupation in Palestine, the role and school of martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, and the dimensions of the 12-day war imposed by the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He invited researchers and interested parties to submit their papers to the secretariat through the conference portal by January 23, 2026.



