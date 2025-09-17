Hezbollah unveils memorial program honoring Martyrs Nasrallah, Safieddine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah announced details of programs for the anniversaries of the martyrdoms of its leaders Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayed Hashem Safieddine.

Ali Zahir, head of the information department of Hezbollah, said in a press conference that the slogan for the events is “I am true to the promise I made”.

He added that the events will be held from September 25 to October 12, Al-Ahed News reported.

They include programs such as lighting the Al-Rawsheh Rock on the coast of Beirut with the image of these two martyrs, a speech by Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem, public gatherings at the hour of the martyrdom of Nasrallah, reciting the Quran, reciting poetry, singing songs, and holding a visual arts exhibition.

Nasrallah was martyred on September 27, 2024 in an Israeli air strike in a southern suburb of Beirut that used American-made bunker buster bombs.

Safieddine led Hezbollah for one week after Nasrallah’s death before he, along with a number of his companions, was also martyred in an Israeli attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut on October 3, 2024.

Safieddine had joined Hezbollah in 1982 and served as the head of its Executive Council from 1994 until his martyrdom.

