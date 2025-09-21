ISIS ring leader linked to attack on Iranian embassy in Beirut in 2013 killed

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior leader of the terrorist group ISIS in Syria, who was behind the attack on the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Beirut in 2013 has been reported to be killed.

According to Arab media, Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service announced on Friday that in an operation coordinated with the international coalition, it killed 'Abdul Rahman al-Halabi,' a senior leader of the terrorist group ISIS, on Syrian soil.

Al-Halabi was the head of external operations and security for the terrorist group ISIS and was responsible for planning.

Al-Halabi was behind the bombing of the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon and an attempt to carry out another terrorist operation in Europe and America.

On November 19, 2013, two Takfiri suicide bombers attacked the Iranian embassy in Beirut, detonating themselves in front of the embassy, leading to the killing of 23 people, including Ebrahim Ansari, the cultural attaché, and injuring 146 others.

At the time, the terrorist group known as 'Abdullah Azzam,' a Takfiri group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for this criminal attack.

