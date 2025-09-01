Iran honors legacy of prominent Shia cleric Imam Musa Sadr on 47th anniv. of his disappearance

Iran's Foreign Ministry has honored the enduring legacy of a prominent Shia cleric of Iranian descent, who disappeared in Libya in 1978 amid his remarkably successful endeavor towards realizing the rights of Shia Muslims.

“It has been 47 years since the disappearance of Imam Musa Sadr, yet his principles and legacy remain alive and inspirational,” spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote in a post on X on Monday.

“At a time when our region faces increasing insecurity and the stability and unity of countries are threatened by unprecedented plots, the thoughts and views of Imam Musa Sadr serve as a guiding light, showing us the path of unity, solidarity, and perseverance.”

The influential cleric was the founder of Lebanon’s Amal Movement in 1974.

He arrived in Lebanon in 1959 with a mission to advocate for the rights of Shia Muslims in the southern port city of Tyre, roughly 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the capital Beirut.

On August 31, 1978, Sadr mysteriously vanished during an official trip to Tripoli, Libya.

Lebanon continues to hold former Libyan officials accountable for the disappearance of him and his companions.