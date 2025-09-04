Lebanese Scholar: Imam Musa Sadr Embodied Karbala’s Message and the Path of Prophets

AhlulBayt News Agency: The event began with remarks from Mehdi Zalzali, cultural officer of Amal’s Fourth District, followed by a keynote speech delivered by Sheikh Hassan Abdullah, Mufti of Tyre and Jabal Amel.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined that Imam Musa Sadr “embodied the concepts of Karbala and the path of prophets and saints in his life,” noting that the late cleric built his vision on faith, coexistence, and rejection of prejudice and conflict.

He stressed that Lebanon’s current challenges require strengthening Islamic-Christian unity, warning that “political discourse based on prejudice only serves the Israeli enemy and hinders national life.”

The Mufti emphasized that national unity and respect for pluralism—principles that Imam Sadr advocated since 1967—remain essential foundations for political stability and for confronting the crises facing Lebanon.