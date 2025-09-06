Gaza Health Ministry warns of collapse in lab, blood services amid siege

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has warned of a serious deterioration in laboratory services and blood transfusions, which it says threatens the lives of thousands of patients and injured people amid the escalating aggression and suffocating siege on the strip.

In a brief statement on Thursday, the ministry said that blood transfusion services for the wounded and sick are at risk of a complete halt due to the depletion of essential supplies for blood collection and transfer.

The ministry explained that 65% of basic laboratory testing materials have reached zero stock, which prevents medical staff from being able to properly diagnose and monitor patients. It also noted that 53% of laboratory consumables and supplies are also at zero stock, which exacerbates the crisis and is causing lab services to stop in most hospitals.

Furthermore, the ministry pointed out that basic tests used in emergency departments, intensive care units, and neonatal incubators have completely run out of stock in laboratory and blood bank warehouses.

