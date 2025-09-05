Italian rescue ship joins Al-Sumoud Freedom Flotilla

The Al-Sumoud Global Fleet announced that the Italian NGO Emergency was to send its rescue ship, the Life Sport, to join the aid flotilla navigating toward Gaza.

As Gaza endures one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent memory, international civil society efforts to challenge the blockade are gaining renewed urgency. The joining of the Italian ship to the Al-Sumoud Freedom Flotilla highlights the steady efforts of the popular groups to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza.

"Mandela Mandela," the grandson of the late South African leader, Nelson Mandela, has also joined this humanitarian mission.

According to the Al-Sumoud fleet, "This ship will join dozens of boats and hundreds of people from 44 different countries to strengthen aid efforts in Gaza."