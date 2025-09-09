Spain criminalizes arms exports to Israel under royal decree

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the issuance of a royal decree criminalizing arms exports to Israel.

“We have decided to prevent fuel tankers supplying the Israeli army from docking in our ports,” and to close our airspace to all aircraft carrying weapons or ammunition to “Israel”,” Pedro Sánchez said in a press conference held Monday morning,

Sanchez confirmed that a decision has been issued to close our ports to ships carrying weapons and defense systems to “Israel,” and that the government will pass a bill to implement an effective arms embargo on “Israel.”

He stressed that his country has decided to increase humanitarian support for the population of the Gaza Strip and raise support for UNRWA to 10 million euros to support the people of Gaza.

Sanchez added, “All that we have done so far has not succeeded in alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, and there is an urgent need to work to achieve peace in the Middle East.”

He added that the Spanish government will pass a bill to implement an effective arms embargo on Israel, noting that there is a difference between defending your country and bombing hospitals and killing people with starvation.

The Spanish government, which recognized the State of Palestine in May 2024, has made support for the Palestinian cause one of its pillars. Its foreign policy.

