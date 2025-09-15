UNRWA warns of “wasteland” conditions in Gaza City

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations has reiterated its deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as Israeli airstrikes intensify across the region.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated that Gaza has been turned into a “wasteland,” no longer suitable for human habitation.

UNRWA reported that Israel has launched a major military campaign in northern Gaza, especially in Gaza City, where thousands of displaced people have taken shelter in refugee camps.

“No place is safe in Gaza. No one is safe,” UNRWA posted on social media. The agency said airstrikes in Gaza City and the northern areas are escalating, forcing more civilians to flee in confusion and fear. In just four days, ten UNRWA facilities have been hit.

UNRWA added that the ongoing bombardment has pushed thousands into overcrowded shelters and makeshift tents, lacking clean water, sanitation, and basic safety.

The agency confirmed that ten facilities—including seven schools and two clinics—have been targeted in recent days.

UNRWA warned that the continuous attacks have left Gaza City residents traumatized, while the blockade on food aid has worsened hunger, particularly among children.

The agency called for an immediate ceasefire and urgent international intervention to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) also issued a warning, stating that the forced displacement of Gaza City residents into overcrowded and poorly equipped areas could be “a death sentence for one million Palestinians.”

In a statement on Sunday, MSF said that nearly one million displaced people—including critically ill patients and newborns—are now crammed into just 15% of Gaza’s territory.

The organization also highlighted that water shortages in Gaza have reached catastrophic levels.

Since the US-led Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began distributing aid in late May, nearly 2,500 people have been killed near those aid sites.

The total death toll since the beginning of Israel’s war in October 2023 has now exceeded 64,800.

