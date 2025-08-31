UN warns of mass displacement in Gaza amid Israeli escalation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has issued a warning that nearly one million residents in northern Gaza are at risk of displacement due to ongoing Israeli attacks. The city has now been officially labeled a “high-risk combat zone.”

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated that the continued Israeli military operations could lead to even more devastating consequences for civilians across Gaza if the intensity increases.

He further explained that Israel’s designation of Gaza as a combat zone heightens the threat to civilian lives and hinders humanitarian workers from delivering critical aid.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that Gaza is considered a “dangerous combat area” and clarified that temporary ceasefires do not apply to the city.

UNRWA communications advisor Adnan Abu Hasna told Al Jazeera that thousands of Palestinians could be killed or wounded, and humanitarian conditions could deteriorate further if Israel proceeds with its planned operations.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a global food security monitoring body, reported that famine is spreading across the Gaza governorate.

Over 500,000 people are suffering from extreme hunger and deprivation. IPC warned that famine is expected to reach Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis by the end of the month, urging urgent intervention to prevent further disaster.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the famine declared by the UN in Gaza is directly caused by the obstruction of humanitarian aid. He described the situation as “completely unacceptable.”

Macron called for an immediate halt to hostilities, the restoration of aid access, and protection for civilians. He emphasized that lasting peace can only be achieved through a political resolution based on a two-state solution.

Hospitals continue to report deaths from starvation and malnutrition, particularly among children, as restrictions on food, medicine, and fuel persist, crippling health services.

