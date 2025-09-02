Islamic scholars call for unity and action at Gaza conference in Istanbul

AhlulBayt News Agency: The international conference “Islamic and Human Responsibility; Gaza”, jointly organized by the World Union of Muslim Scholars and the Turkish Islamic Scholars Foundation, concluded in Istanbul with a strong call for Islamic unity and decisive measures in support of the Palestinian people. The event, held between August 21 to 27 with the participation of 150 scholars from 50 countries, ended with Friday prayers at the Hagia Sophia Mosque.

Head of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate, Ali Erbaş, said during the closing session that Gaza is a matter of faith for all Muslims, stressing that indifference to oppression is tantamount to complicity with the occupiers. He urged continued boycotts of Zionist goods and called support for Palestine a moral duty beyond religion or culture.

In the final statement, delivered by Prof. Nasrallah Hacimoftoğlu, participants condemned the ongoing crimes of the Zionist regime, denounced international silence and U.S. complicity, and demanded an immediate end to attacks on Gaza and the opening of humanitarian aid corridors. The statement affirmed the Palestinian people’s right to use all legitimate means of resistance, including armed struggle, and called for the mobilization of the Islamic Ummah in all forms of jihad.

The declaration also urged Muslims worldwide to establish an endowment fund, with at least two percent of annual profits dedicated to aid and reconstruction in Gaza. It called on all governments, particularly Islamic countries, to sever political, economic, and military ties with the Zionist regime and to enforce boycotts against companies supporting the occupation.

The scholars further demanded the prosecution of war crimes by international courts, the establishment of national courts in Islamic countries to try perpetrators, and appealed to global religious institutions, including the Vatican and Christian councils, to take a moral stance against the genocide in Gaza.

Concluding, the statement stressed that defending Gaza is both a humanitarian obligation and a religious duty, urging all Muslims and governments to stand firmly against Zionist aggression and in support of the Palestinian people.