Gaza death toll surpasses 63,500 amid ongoing Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The number of casualties from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 63,557 martyrs and 160,660 wounded since October 7, 2023.

In its daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and injured, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that 98 martyrs and 404 injuries were admitted to Gaza’s hospitals over the past 24 hours.

The ministry noted that the cumulative toll since March 18, 2025, has reached 11,426 martyrs and 48,619 wounded.

The report also highlighted that a number of victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, with ambulance and civil defense crews still unable to reach them.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli military, with U.S. support, has been committing genocide in Gaza that includes killing, starvation, destruction, and displacement, while ignoring international appeals and orders from the International Court of Justice to halt the actions.

....................

End/ 257