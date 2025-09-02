Hamas urges global action after IAGS declares Israel’s conduct genocidal

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) stated on Monday that the decision by the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) constitutes “new legal documentation” of the genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The IAGS decision, Hamas noted, found that the “occupying Zionist entity” has met the legal criteria for committing genocide.

In a statement received by the Yemeni news agency (Saba), Hamas added that the international community’s failure to act against the “Zionist entity” and the government of “war criminal Netanyahu,” in light of these documented reports, is a “stain of shame” and a “stunning failure to protect humanity.” It added that this inaction poses a direct threat to international peace and security.

The movement called on the international community, the United Nations, and all relevant parties to take urgent action to stop the crimes of genocide, displacement, and ethnic cleansing being committed by the Israeli army. It also demanded that the “enemy’s fascist, terrorist leaders” be punished for their crimes and held accountable.

..................

End/ 257