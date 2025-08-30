Hamas condemns Israeli aggression on Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has strongly denounced Israel’s aggression against Yemen, calling it a war crime and a blatant violation of Yemen’s sovereignty, as well as international laws and norms.

“The Zionist aggression on Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon, along with its ongoing genocide against our people in the Gaza Strip, confirms the danger this entity poses to all nations of our Arab and Islamic world and exposes its expansionist terrorist nature—especially in light of the public statements by war criminal Netanyahu and his adoption of the so-called “Greater Israel” project on the expense of the Arab territories,” Hamas said in a statement.

The Movement expressed its full solidarity with the Yemeni people, their armed forces, factions, and brothers in Ansarullah Movement, who have repeatedly affirmed that Zionist terrorism against Yemen will not deter them from continuing their path of supporting Gaza and Palestine.

Hamas called on the international community, the UN, and all Arab and Islamic nations to assume their responsibilities in deterring the Zionist entity and stopping its criminal violations against our Palestinian people and the peoples of our Arab and Islamic Ummah.

