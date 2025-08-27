"Killing of journalists is horrifying and deeply tragic” India reacts on al- Nasser hospital attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a statement, the ministry said, "The killing of journalists is horrifying and deeply tragic. India has always condemned the loss of civilian lives during conflicts. We are aware that Israeli authorities are investigating this incident."

The attack took place near the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 people. According to the health ministry run by Hamas, five journalists working for international media outlets were among those killed.

Media reports confirm that the deceased journalists were associated with renowned institutions such as Reuters, AP (Associated Press), Al Jazeera, and Middle East Eye. Several media organizations have verified their deaths.

This incident comes at a time when violence and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continue to escalate.