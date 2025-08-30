Mohammad Shami Slams Targeted Trolling Against Muslim Cricketers in India

AhlulBayt News Agency: Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami has condemned the growing trend of online trolling directed at Muslim cricketers, asserting that players should be evaluated based on their performance, not their religion. Shami, who has faced significant vitriol in the past, particularly after India's defeat to Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup, called the trolling “disrespectful” and “divisive,” challenging the spirit of the game.

In a recent interview, Shami opened up about the personal toll of such targeted abuse, acknowledging that while he is accustomed to criticism over his performances, the hateful comments based on his Muslim identity were both hurtful and unfounded. After India’s loss to Pakistan, Shami was subjected to accusations of being a “traitor” and “anti-national” on social media simply because of his faith.

Hailing from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, Shami’s rise from a small-town cricketer to one of India’s premier pacers has made him an inspiration to millions. His cricketing career is a testament to hard work, with impressive statistics: 229 wickets in 64 Tests, 206 wickets in 108 One-Day Internationals, and 27 wickets in 25 T20Is. He was also the highest wicket-taker for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup with 24 wickets.

Despite these accomplishments, Shami has repeatedly been subjected to abuse, particularly when he fails to meet the high expectations of fans. Reflecting on the experience, he stated, “I pay no heed to such trolling. I have a job. I’m not a machine. Sometimes I’ll succeed, sometimes I’ll fail. It’s up to people how they want to take that.”

Shami emphasized that playing for his country overrides all other concerns. “When you play for your country, you forget all such things. Taking wickets and winning the match become more important,” he said. “I don’t want to engage with social media at such times. You see both positive and negative comments, but when you’re playing, you need to stay away from that.”

The Indian pacer also addressed the broader issue of fan behavior. “We work hard to succeed. Trolls just have to type two lines. True fans will never act like that. If you have objections, raise them respectfully. If you think you can do better, come and try. The field is always open.”

Shami’s comments have sparked support from several former cricketers and fans alike. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag backed Shami, and many others echoed the sentiment that cricket should be a unifying force, not one that divides.

Analysts argue that such trolling not only demoralizes players but also undermines the inclusive nature of Indian cricket, which has always thrived on diversity. In a country with a rich history of multiculturalism, this divisive behavior is seen as counterproductive to the spirit of the sport.

Shami concluded his remarks by urging fans to support the team through both victories and defeats, noting, “Criticism of performance is fair, but attacking someone’s religion is beyond unacceptable.” His message resonates at a time when respect, unity, and inclusiveness are crucial to the integrity of sports worldwide.