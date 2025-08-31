NED University Karachi Hosts Annual Youm-e-Hussain, Bringing Sunni and Shia Scholars Together

AhlulBayt News Agency: NED University of Engineering and Technology hosted its annual Youm-e-Hussain (Day of Hussain) event this week, drawing students, faculty, and prominent religious scholars from both Sunni and Shia communities to honor the legacy of Imam Hussain ibn Ali and promote inter-sect harmony.

The solemn gathering, held in the university’s auditorium, began with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, followed by poetry and praises in honor of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his grandson Imam Hussain (AS), led by university students. A moving recitation of devotional poetry (manqabat) was presented by Dr. Ishrat from the university’s Automotive Engineering Department.

Renowned religious scholars addressed the gathering, shedding light on the timeless message of Imam Hussain's stand at Karbala against tyranny and injustice. Speakers included Dr. Ali Asad and Sister Nishat Zahra, who reflected on the moral and spiritual significance of the event.

A notable address was delivered by Dr. Merajul Huda Siddiqui, a senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami and a long-time advocate of Muslim unity. He emphasized Imam Hussain’s universal message of justice, sacrifice, and resistance to oppression—values that transcend sectarian divisions and resonate with all Muslims.

The event featured a deeply emotional elegy (noha) recited by Ahmed Raza Nasiri, setting a reflective tone ahead of the keynote speech by internationally recognized Islamic scholar, Allama Muhammad Amin Shaheedi, who eloquently conveyed the philosophical and ethical dimensions of Imam Hussain’s martyrdom.

The commemoration concluded with a final address by Allama Ali Afzal Rizvi, followed by a closing salute (salaam) recited by Mazhar Abbas. The ceremony ended with a collective prayer for peace and the well-being of the Muslim world, led by NED University Registrar, Dr. Ghazanfar Hussain.

The annual observance of Youm-e-Hussain at one of Pakistan’s leading engineering institutions highlights the growing role of academic spaces in fostering religious understanding and promoting messages of unity, compassion, and justice rooted in Islamic tradition.