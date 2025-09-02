At two holy shrines.. Karbala mourning processions commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Imam al-Askari

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Karbala mourning processions commemorated the painful anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam al-Hasan al-Askari (peace be upon him) at the holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

The roads leading to the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), as well as the entrances to the old city, witnessed the arrival of numerous Hussaini processions to commemorate the painful tragedy.

The processions arrived from various parts of the holy city of Karbala, carrying black mourning banners and chanting the slogans and elegies that embodied his (peace be upon him) sacrifices, recalling his role in establishing justice and preserving Islamic law until the end of his noble life.

The Department of Rituals and Hussaini Processions has assigned teams from its staff to accompany each procession from the moment it departs until its conclusion. They are responsible for organising the march, preventing gatherings or overcrowding, and following specific routes to ensure there is no intersection between one procession and another or with the visitors.



