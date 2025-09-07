In collaboration with Al-Abbas Shrine.. University Students' Association celebrates birthday of Prophet Muhammad

AhlulBayt News Agency: The University Students Association, in collaboration with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, organised a celebration marking the anniversary of the marriage of the Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) to Lady Khadijah (peace be upon her), and the 1500th anniversary of his noble birth.

The celebration was held at the shrine of Sayed Idris Al-Hassani in Baghdad, in cooperation with the special secretariat of the shrine, and attended by several officials of the holy shrine, a group of speakers and scholars, and a gathering of believers.

The ceremony began with verses from the Holy Quran recited by the reader of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine; Sayed Mohammad Amir Al-Tamimi, followed by a religious lecture by Sheikh Abdul Sahib Al-Tai, in which he discussed glimpses from the noble biography of the Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household).

The event's activities included a poem about the occasion recited by the poet Firas Al-Asadi, and it concluded with the chanting of the traditional songs and hymns commemorating this blessed anniversary.



/129