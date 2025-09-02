Karbala people carrying symbolic coffin of Imam al-Askari at two holy shrines (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The procession of the people of holy Karbala commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Al-Hasan Al-Askari (peace be upon him) by holding a symbolic coffin procession at the shrines of Imam Al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

The symbolic condolence procession is an annual tradition that the people of holy Karbala are keen to hold, with the participation of various Karbala organisations and processions, in cooperation with the Department of Rituals, Processions, and Hussaini Organisations, to express their sorrow and grief over this painful tragedy.

The symbolic condolence procession began from the Baghdad gate area, passing through the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), and then the procession headed to the shrine of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) to offer condolences on this sorrowful occasion.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is keen on supporting religious activities, holding mourning ceremonies, and spreading expressions of sorrow during the special occasions of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).



