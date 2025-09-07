Washing and cleaning minarets of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas holy shrine (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The staff of the Holy Sanctuary Care Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have begun the washing and cleaning of the minarets of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The work was carried out according to precise technical procedures that take into account the height of the two minarets, using a special ladder made within the Holy Shrine, and in accordance with professional safety standards to ensure the task is completed with the highest level of safety.

The cleaning process relied on purified water and natural materials free from chemical additives, to preserve the tiles of the two minarets and prevent the oxidation of their gold layers.

This campaign is part of the periodic maintenance efforts aimed at preserving the features of the holy shrine and providing a spiritual and service-oriented atmosphere befitting the visitors of the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).