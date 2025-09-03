Service Affairs Department launches a cleaning campaign at external sites of Al-Abbas Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Service Affairs Department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launched a cleaning campaign in the external sites affiliated with the holy shrine.

The campaign included several sites affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, including: the Al-Kafeel Nurseries Group, the Khair Al-Joud Company for Modern Agricultural Technology and the production of detergents and disinfectants, the vehicle garage, the Sidr Farm, the Sheikh Al-Kulayni Complex, the Al-Afaf Women's Shopping Complex, in addition to other sites related to the services of the holy shrine.

The department provides specialised mechanisms that operate daily to ensure the cleanliness of the holy shrine and its affiliated sites, in line with the status of holy Karbala, and to secure a suitable health and service environment for the visitors.



