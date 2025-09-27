Al-Abbas Holy Shrine holds its weekly mourning council to commemorate tragedies of Ahl al-Bayt

AhlulBayt News Agency: The General Secretariat of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine held its weekly mourning assembly in the reception hall to commemorate the tragedies of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

The council was attended by several officials of the holy shrine and its servants, along with a gathering of mourning visitors.

The council began with a blessed recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a religious lecture that addressed the trials and tribulations faced by the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), and the importance of adhering to their leadership and emulating their noble conduct.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is keen on holding mourning councils with the aim of reviving the memory of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), spreading their knowledge and virtues, and affirming adherence to their blessed path.



