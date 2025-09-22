Shiite Endowment Office praises services provided by agricultural projects of Al-Abbas Holy Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Shiite Endowment Bureau praised the services provided by the agricultural projects of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, including the Kafeel Nurseries Group, the Firdaws Project, and its farms.

This came during a tour conducted by the head of the Endowment; Dr. Haidar Al-Shammari, and his accompanying delegation, along with the Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine; Sayed Mustafa Murtadha Aal Dia-Uddin, to several agricultural projects.

Al-Shammari said: "The agricultural efforts of the holy shrine are numerous and diverse, including the cultivation of palm trees and shade plants; they are grown by specialised and highly efficient staff, to be offered to families for use in various aspects of life, in addition to the governmental aspect, due to the high quality of these products, as well as providing a range of plants resistant to environmental conditions."

He added that "the delegation visited the beehives of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, which are distinguished by producing various types of high-quality honey, and it can be utilised by exporting it to other countries because it meets international standards."

Al-Shammari explained that "the agricultural efforts made by the holy shrine are significant and support the government's efforts in this field; by planting many crops that adapt to Iraq's various climatic conditions and are characterised by their quality and efficiency." He clarified that "the Shiite Endowment Office appreciates the efforts made by the holy shrine in various fields, including agriculture, and offers its full support to it."

For his part, the head of the Public Relations Department at the holy shrine, Mr. Muhammad Ali Azhar, mentioned that "the delegation conducted a tour of several agricultural projects affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine, including the Firdaws project and its farms, as well as the Kafeel nurseries, to review the services provided to Iraqi families."



