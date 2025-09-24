Al-Afaf Sewing Factory in Karbala Produces High-Quality Religious Garments

AhlulBayt News Agency; The Al-Afaf Women's Complex, affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, confirmed that the sewing workshop produces various types of high-quality furnishings and religious clothing.

The head of the complex and the supervisor of the factory, Ms. Asma Al-Abadi, said: "The sewing factory produces religious veils and the Iraqi Zainabia Abaya, in addition to household kitchen essentials that are important to the Iraqi family."

She explained that "the factory staff execute the designs with utmost precision, adhering to the approved religious guidelines in clothing production, to meet the needs of the faithful woman."

Al-Afaf Tailoring Factory is considered one of the leading factories in designing and producing various types of clothing and furnishings. It contributes to supplying the local market with high-quality products made by skilled Iraqi hands at competitive prices.



/129