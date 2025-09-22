Al-Abbas Holy Shrine launches Loyalty Campaign to honour students from families of martyrs in Baghdad

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Fighting Squad, operating under the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, has launched the Humanitarian Loyalty Campaign in Baghdad to support students from martyr families and those in need.

Campaign coordinator Mr. Fadel Al-Hamdani stated that the initiative has become a yearly tradition, encompassing charitable programs such as Iftar for fasting families, the Blessed Ghadir celebration, and the Student Honour program at the start of each academic year.

He noted that this year’s campaign supported 600 boys and girls by providing essential school items including backpacks, uniforms, and stationery to help them begin the school year.

Al-Hamdani explained that the campaign reached multiple districts across both Karkh and Rusafa in Baghdad, and was carried out in collaboration with representatives of the supreme religious authority and various charitable groups including husseiniyas, organizations, and Hussaini processions.

Mr. Ibrahim Shakir, Deputy Head of the Relations Department in the brigade, added that this year’s focus was on supplying students with all necessary educational materials, continuing the brigade’s support for families of martyrs, the wounded, and the underprivileged, helping ease their financial burdens.



