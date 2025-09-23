Home News Service Pictures Photos: Cladding columns of Great Bab al-Qibla Courtyard at al-Abbas Holy Shrine with Karbala-style tiles 23 September 2025 - 11:52 News ID: 1730206 Source: Abna24 related Iranian calligraphers gift a handwritten copy of Holy Quran to Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Shiite Endowment Office praises services provided by agricultural projects of Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Al-Joud Quran competition concludes with 360 participants at Al-Abbas's holy shrine Al-Abbas Holy Shrine launches Loyalty Campaign to honour students from families of martyrs in Baghdad Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada chief: US terror listing raises our honor, not fear
Your Comment