Crowds of visitors commemorate first Friday eve of Rabi' al-Thani at al-Abbas shrine

27 September 2025 - 10:57
News ID: 1731826
Source: Al-Kafeel News
The holy city of Karbala witnessed a large influx of visitors to commemorate the first Friday eve of the month of Rabi' al-Thani at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The city of Karbala welcomes visitors coming to visit the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) to embody a manifestation of loyalty to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has prepared a comprehensive plan to meet the needs of the visitors and provide them with the best services.

