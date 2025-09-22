Iranian calligraphers gift a handwritten copy of Holy Quran to Al-Abbas Holy Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of Iranian calligraphers gifted a handwritten and decorated copy of the Holy Quran, crafted by specialised hands, to the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine.

They were received by the Deputy Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine, Mr. Abbas Mousa Ahmed, and the President of the Scientific Academy of the Holy Quran, Dr. Mushtaq Al-Ali.

The Deputy Secretary-General said, "We received a blessed copy of the Holy Quran, written and adorned by pure Iranian hands, and its preparation took more than a year between writing, embellishment, and binding."

He added that "the manuscript was presented by the calligrapher as a vow to Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him)," noting that it "is distinguished by the precision of the script and decoration, and it will be preserved as a valuable artefact in the sacred shrine."

For his part, the calligrapher Mr. Azizullah Adarange explained that "this Quran was written over a period of more than one year, with the help of a team consisting of six specialists in decoration and other tasks. The dimensions of the copy are 60 × 45 cm, and the binding, packaging, and decoration processes were completed in the city of Isfahan."



