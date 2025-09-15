Al-Abbas Holy Shrine resumes work on project of large Qibla gate courtyard basement

AhlulBayt News Agency: The engineering teams at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine resumed their work on the project of the large Qibla Gate courtyard basement after the end of the Ziyarat Arbaeen season.

The works are part of a developmental plan aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and expanding service areas to accommodate the largest number of visitors to the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

The work included digging the service channel for the tunnel, in addition to the implementation of the process of driving the main piles, which are used to support the walls of the tunnel, reaching a depth of 20 meters, thereby enhancing its structural stability.

The total area of the basement is 30,000 square meters, distributed over two floors, with a capacity exceeding 120,000 visitors, which helps alleviate the crowding during the million-visitor events.

The implementation of the project is overseen by the Engineering Projects Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, and the work has been divided into three phases to ensure its continuity without affecting the movement of visitors.

The project comes as part of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine's efforts to develop its services and provide a suitable and safe environment for visitors by creating modern underground spaces that meet their various needs.



