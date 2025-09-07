Al-Abbas Holy Shrine: International festival "Mercy to the Worlds" is a civilisational message that embodies noble Muhammadian values

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine confirmed that the international festival "Mercy to the Worlds" is not just a celebration of the Prophet Mohammad's birthday, but embodies a civilisational message that conveys the meanings of the noble prophetic biography and its lofty values to the entire world.

The first edition of the festival is organised by the General Secretariat of the Holy Shrine, in celebration of the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household). It will be held on the 15th of Rabi' al-Awwal, corresponding to the 8th of September, and will last for three days.

The technical assistant to the Department of Intellectual and Cultural Affairs at the Holy Shrine, Mr. Ridwan Al-Salami, said: "The festival is not just a celebration of the Prophet Mohammad's birthday, but it embodies a civilisational message that carries to the whole world the meanings of the noble prophetic biography and its lofty values, which continue to illuminate the paths of humanity for fifteen centuries."

He added that the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues its preparations for the Mercy to the worlds festival, with the Al-Joud Design Centre, affiliated with the department, undertaking the complete visual identity of the festival. This includes designing the main posters and welcome stands, preparing participant badges, as well as appreciation certificates, commemorative shields, and other promotional materials that highlight the festival's image and distinctive identity.

Al-Salami explained that the Centre for Thought and Creativity, affiliated with the department, worked on monitoring all stages of the implementation of these publications, in collaboration with the Al-Kafeel Centre for Printing and Advertising, affiliated with the Holy Shrine. Additionally, they supervised the logistical and organisational aspects of the festival to ensure its appearance in the best possible way, befitting the greatness of the occasion and its esteemed place in the hearts of the believers.



